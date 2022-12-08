Chairman Wontumi embarks on a tour with Nana Tonardo

It appears Chairman Wontumi and Nana Tonardo’s newfound friendship is intensifying each passing day, as the two have been spotted touring one of the former’s uncompleted estates.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and Nana Tonardo’s friendship was built on a seeming common enemy, Afia Schwarzenegger, and now that she has seemingly landed herself in trouble, the men are having a swirl of a time.



Asides from going after anyone who slanders Chairman Wontumi, Tonardo has been spotted on several occasions showering praises on the politician whom he has tagged as generous, in a bid to spite Afia Schwarzenegger.



It can be recalled that when the feud between Afia Schwarzenegger and Chairman Wontumi first started, Tonardo took sides with the NPP Chainman while constantly attacking Afia on social media.



He was later invited to the politician’s media house where he was taken on a tour.



However, in the latest development, Chairman Wontumi has been captured in a viral video, hanging out with Nana Tonardo again.

Mr. Wontumi embarked on a tour around his new, unfinished building project in Kumasi with Tonardo and this has sparked some reactions on social media.



This comes after Wontumi was granted victory in a court case where his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been slapped with a ten-day jail sentence after he filed a defamation lawsuit.



