0
Menu
Entertainment

Chairman Wontumi embarks on a tour with Nana Tonardo

Video Archive
Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears Chairman Wontumi and Nana Tonardo’s newfound friendship is intensifying each passing day, as the two have been spotted touring one of the former’s uncompleted estates.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and Nana Tonardo’s friendship was built on a seeming common enemy, Afia Schwarzenegger, and now that she has seemingly landed herself in trouble, the men are having a swirl of a time.

Asides from going after anyone who slanders Chairman Wontumi, Tonardo has been spotted on several occasions showering praises on the politician whom he has tagged as generous, in a bid to spite Afia Schwarzenegger.

It can be recalled that when the feud between Afia Schwarzenegger and Chairman Wontumi first started, Tonardo took sides with the NPP Chainman while constantly attacking Afia on social media.

He was later invited to the politician’s media house where he was taken on a tour.

However, in the latest development, Chairman Wontumi has been captured in a viral video, hanging out with Nana Tonardo again.

Mr. Wontumi embarked on a tour around his new, unfinished building project in Kumasi with Tonardo and this has sparked some reactions on social media.

This comes after Wontumi was granted victory in a court case where his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been slapped with a ten-day jail sentence after he filed a defamation lawsuit.

Checkout the video below:



EB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: