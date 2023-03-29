Chairman Wontumi’s two wives jointly perform rites at his mother’s funeral

Wives of Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, were made to perform some rites as part of the Akan tradition, at his mother’s funeral.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman’s mother, Madam Elizabeth Boampong Nyamekye, who passed away in November 2022 at age 64, was laid to rest on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.



Chairman Wontumi honored his mother with a befitting burial which was witnessed by scores of prominent personalities.



Politicians, musicians, actors, and a host of celebrities graced the event in grand style.



But one thing that couldn’t go unnoticed was the presence of Chairman Wontumi’s two wives, and how it caused a stir on social media.



Shortly after the burial, Wontumi’s wives were made to stand before the crowd where they presented some items including assorted drinks, bottles of schnapps, pieces of cloth, Kente, packs of water, sheep, and many others to their husband’s family.

The rivals, Frema (first wife), and Adwoa Afriyie (second wife) captured in black and red outfits stood before their husband’s family as they were introduced to invited guests.



“If these two have agreed to stand here together, then you lot should keep quiet. Family members who have got nothing better to say should shut up,” the moderator of the ceremony said.



Videos from the event which went viral on social media caused a stir amidst interesting observations from netizens.



Watch the video below:













EB/BB