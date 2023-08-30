Chale Wote is a blessing to the Ghanaian creative industry - Janarius

Musician cum fashion designer, Janarius

Ghanaian fashion designer cum musician, Janarius Achinkok popularly known as Janarius has added his voice to the few who are very vocal about arts in Ghana.

Janarius via a post on his social media pages showered praises on the annual Chale Wote Street Arts Festival. He tagged it as a blessing to the Ghanaian creative industry.



“Chale Wote is a blessing to the Ghanaian creative industry”, he posted on his Facebook page.



He further added that he loved everything about the just-ended street art festival held at the Black Star Square.



“As a fashion designer and a musician, I loved everything that was put up at the Blacks Stars Square", he added.

Janarius is the CEO of Express Tailor, a Ghanaian-based fashion hub located nationwide.



Janarius doubles as a farmer and a musician. His recent single titled ‘Heart to You’ is doing well and it features in the most significant playlists across Africa and on heavy rotation on radio.



He is billed to perform at the upcoming La Homowo Aashaka Street Carnival set for Friday, September 1, 2023.



