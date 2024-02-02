Challenges have kept me away from music – Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Jamar, has disclosed his reasons for being off the music scene for a while now.

He said personal problems and some challenges have deterred him from actively pursuing music like he ought to.



In a conversation with concerned fans on Twitter, the 'Ekorso' hitmaker talked about how his career has stalled in the past year.



“Haven’t dropped music in almost a year and half. (I’m going through shit nobody knows) But I guess I’m soo used to being nobody.”



Jamar, however, indicated that he is used to being 'a nobody', adding that he isn't scared to start from scratch.



“What’s keeping me here is the music I made when I had a chance to. I made some classics no doubt I am ready for this next phase of my career, I feel like I’m gonna have to start all over again still being the Underdog.”

