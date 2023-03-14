Chance the Rapper raps in Twi in a new freestyle video

Chance the Rapper, one of America's top musicians, has recently caused a stir in the music industry with his freestyle rap tribute to Ghana.

In the freestyle, Chance showcased his talent by rapping in Twi, a popular Ghanaian language.



He also paid homage to two Ghanaian townships, Osu and Kumasi, and honoured some legendary African figures.



A line in his rap read, “Akwaaba medaase, that’s the end of my speech." Tell them to spread the word from Osu to Kumasi, while adding, "This is for Dr. Kwame, Selassie, and Nnamdi.”



The freestyle rap has gone viral on social media platforms, earning Chance widespread recognition and admiration from Ghanaian music lovers.



The rapper showed that he has a deep appreciation for African culture and history, which he incorporated into his rap.



His tribute to Ghana is a significant milestone in his career, as it shows his interest in exploring different cultures and music genres.

On August 2, 2022, Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa made a big announcement about headlining their first major concert in Africa in Ghana in January 2023.



The concert, Black Star Line, amassed over 52,000 people from all over Ghana and the diaspora.



The aim was to bridge the gap between African music and Western music by featuring other American acts, like T-Pain and Erica Badu, among others, alongside other African music stars.







ADA/BB