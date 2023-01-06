Change in Highlife music isn’t a big deal – Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede

Iconic music figure, Daniel Amakye Dede popularly referred to as ‘Abrantie’ has shared his opinion about the current state of Highlife music in Ghana.

“Basically, I feel that if Highlife is changing, it should not be a big deal because every time and season comes with changes; things can never remain the same”, he remarked.



Speaking on Kessben TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com reporter Amansan Krakye, the ‘Iron Boy’ crooner said he’s cool with the current state of Highlife music among the newbies.



He continued “As for me, I don’t blame anyone in the sense that every year comes with something different so when it gets to a time and the music changes to another style, I feel that it is not a big deal.

“What I mean is that we came to meet the likes of Nana Ampadu, Akwaboah, and co but when George Darko came, he also changed Highlife a bit with Borga Highlife,” Amakye Dede added.



“So as a human being, you ought to also change your ways going forward so for me I don’t see it as a big deal that Highlife has changed to its current form that we listen to”, he ended.