Change your management! - Black Sherif told

Movie director, Mr. Sammy has called on reigning Ghana Music Awards artiste of the year, Black Sherif, to make adjustments to his management team, to meet his caliber as a musician.

According to him, the current management team of Black Sherif is not well-versed enough to manage artists of his standard, hence his comment.



The movie producer disclosed that a friend who interacted with the Black Sherif’s manager informed him about the poor marketing skills he showed during a conversation.



Speaking as a panelist on Power Entertainment, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Mr. Sammy admonished Black Sherif to enroll his manager in courses that will help him upgrade his marketing skills.



“Black Sheriff needs to ensure that, his management team undertakes some courses in artiste management to upgrade them to the standard Black Sheriff has gotten to. Because where the black sheriff has reached, I believe from what I have heard that his management team is not up to that standard.



“Per the information I have, it is known in the industry that a certain guy manages him. The person who gave me the information is someone who wanted Black Sheriff to perform at his event and endorse his product. The conversation between the man and Black Sherif’s manager shows that he has poor marketing skills which should be a worry to the artiste,” he said.

He further disclosed that, “An artiste like Black Sherif’s, manager could ask how much would you give us ten if there is a problem. Back Shrif’s standard requires proper management skills by the manager to market his brand appropriately.”



