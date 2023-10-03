Channel your energy towards pedophiles, leave LGBT people alone - Sister Derby

Ghanaian songstress, Sister Derby

Ghanaian songstress Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has criticized anti-LGBT activists in the country, urging them to redirect their efforts towards addressing cases of pedophilia and child marriages instead of targeting LGBT individuals.

She made these remarks during an interview with Bryt TV, where she argued that it is unjust to single out and oppress harmless gay people. Sister Derby emphasized that the real perpetrators who should be pursued are pedophiles and child molesters.



"Why do you want to impose that kind of oppression on someone else? If they haven't harmed you, if they haven't engaged with a minor, whether you are gay or straight, touching a minor is a crime. That is pedophilia.



“We do not tolerate it. But if people are making a big fuss about this, why aren't we channeling that energy into combating child marriage? That is pedophilia, that is rape, that is slavery, that is molestation, all rolled into one. Think about it,” she expressed.



Her statements come as Ghana's parliament considers the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022," also known as the anti-LGBT bill. The bill aims to promote what is deemed as "natural" sexual behavior while criminalizing LGBTQ+ and related activities.

ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



