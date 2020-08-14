Entertainment

Characters like Tracey Boakye encouraging young ladies to use juju on sugar daddies - Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki

Actor, Oboy Siki has said that Tracey Boakye’s disclosure of making money from a rich man will encourage desperate young ladies to toe that line in making it in life.

According to him, if they get these men to their side and they do not pay like how Tracey Boakye’s sugar daddy pays, they will be forced to use juju on these men to kowtow to their whims and caprices.



Oboy Siki was speaking to Kofi TV on the recent feud happening on social media between some entertainers including Tracey Boakye, Mzbel and others.

“Now what Tracey has done will encourage the young girls to go and take juju and use it on their sugar daddies if they do not pay like how Tracey Boakye’s sugar daddy is paying.”



He also advised politicians to desist from chasing these young ladies because it is of no use.

