Charcoal art is expensive due to expensive raw materials - Charcoal artist

Charcoal artist

Popular charcoal artist, Evans Owusu, also known as Zamo Art, has refuted claims that artists only needed paper, paint and a pencil to produce an artwork.

According to him, one of the major challenges faced by artists in Ghana and other parts of Africa is the availability and acquisition of the needed raw materials for their work.



In a recent interview hosted by MultiCDB in which he was asked what some of the challenges faced by players in the creative arts industry were, the talented charcoal artist emphatically refuted the popularly held notion that creative artists only needed a pencil, some paint and some papers for their works; and insisted that art entails more than what people think.

“The major problem faced by most artist in Ghana is raw materials", he revealed. "Materials are not available. You will say charcoal is not expensive but after using the charcoal for the work, you need some substance that can keep the charcoal on the canvas".



He added that raw materials used for the charcoal art is very expensive, saying: "Art is very expensive; the materials to are expensive”.