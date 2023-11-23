Charging fees for gospel events is wrong - Rev. Abraham Lamptey

Leader of Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey

Leader of Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, has stated that events focused on spreading the message of God should be free for attendees.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz during the launch of his yearly event, Art of Worship, he expressed his opinion that charging people to attend worship events and gospel concerts is not appropriate because God cannot be assigned a monetary value.



According to Rev. Lamptey, regardless of the popularity of the gospel artiste performing, attendees should not be required to pay.



He acknowledged that while others may choose to charge fees for their events, he emphasized that if the purpose of the gathering is to connect with God, admission should be free.



“It doesn’t matter the artiste billed on the programme. Whether an A-list Gospel act or not, patrons should not pay to attend the event. I don’t have a problem with others charging fees, but if the event is meant to encounter God for all the wonderful things He has done for us, then I think admission should be free.



“As I said, you cannot take money if the event is meant to encounter God. I cannot put any price tag on God. Therefore, asking patrons to pay will be wrong. I have done my Art of Worship for 16 years and it is always free,” he said.

His stance, however, may stir up discussions, especially at a time when gospel musicians are struggling with a lack of sponsorship for their events.



