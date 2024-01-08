Charlotte Osei, Bridget Otoo grace Randy Abbey’s plush 50th birthday bash

Mantsebi Ago sandwiched by wife Bridget Otoo and Mrs. Charlotte Osei

Former Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei was among the high-profile attendees at the 50th birthday bash of veteran journalist, Randy Abbey.

The event which took place over the weekend was also attended by a number of media personalities and politicians.



Photos shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Mrs. Osei, showed that Metro TV presenter Bridget Otoo and her husband were in attendance as was National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, lawyer Beatrice Annan.



“Happy 50th birthday @abbeyrandy. May your latter years be better than your former. Thank you for a beautiful day filled with very lovely people,” the former EC boss captioned her post.



Photos GhanaWeb has sighted show that the event included a church programme at the Action Chapel International attended by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and other key associates.



In a reception at the Peduase Valley Lodge, we sighted Movement for Change leader, Alan Kyerematen as well as Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Randy Abbey, a media and sport mogul



Ransford Annetey Abbey also known as Randy Abbey OV, GM is a Ghanaian media personality and sports administrator.



He is the host of Metro TV morning show Good Morning Ghana, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, and president of the Kpando Hearts of Lions Football Club.









