Charterhouse CEO expresses readiness to reconcile with Shatta Wale for VGMA return

The Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, the organizing body behind the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has expressed willingness to engage in discussions with musician Shatta Wale and his team regarding their participation in the prestigious award scheme.

During an interview on JoyNews, Theresa Ayoade revealed that while Stonebwoy's team responded positively to the lifting of their ban and engaged in productive conversations, Shatta Wale and his team have been unresponsive despite efforts to reach out.



"We are open to a conversation... We want to be inclusive as possible... We are happy to have a decent conversation, similar to what we had with Stonebwoy's team. We are ready to sit down and discuss matters as mature adults," Mrs Ayoade expressed to host Aisha Ibrahim.



This development follows Shatta Wale's absence from this year's VGMA, despite the ban imposed on him and Stonebwoy in 2019 being lifted.



The Charterhouse CEO emphasized that while her outfit welcomes constructive criticism and strive for improvement, it is essential to refrain from defaming or maligning the show, as it undermines the extensive effort put into organizing it.

"We want to ensure that the scheme is respected. Any artist who agrees to be part of the scheme should abide by its outcomes. It is crucial to treat the scheme with respect, just as we respect every musician. We expect the industry to reciprocate that respect, considering we are collaborators within the industry," she stated.



Shatta Wale, in a previous interview on Hitz FM, expressed his readiness to participate in the VGMA if approached by the organizers with a respectful invitation.



He highlighted his numerous ongoing music and business ventures, emphasizing the importance of a cordial approach.



Background

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were indefinitely banned from participating in the VGMA following a physical altercation between them during the 2019 edition.



As Stonebwoy accepted the Reggae/Dancehall artiste award on stage, Shatta Wale attempted to join him, causing a brawl.



Stonebwoy brandished a gun, claiming he was acting in self-defence. The subsequent fallout led to the revocation of their awards, and they were required to return their trophies.



In 2021, the ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was lifted internally by the VGMA board in preparation for the 2021 edition.

However, both artists did not submit any works for consideration that year. In 2022, Stonebwoy submitted his work and won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year award.



In 2023, Stonebwoy received accolades for Afropop Song of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



