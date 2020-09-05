Entertainment

Charterhouse as an organization is not serious – DJ Toxic

Ghanaian radio presenter and Disc Jockey, DJ Toxic

Ghanaian radio presenter and Disc Jockey, DJ Toxic, has labeled organizers of Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse as people who are not serious.

According to the Okay FM presenter, he has for so many years called on the organizers to introduce a category for music DJs because there cannot be music without DJs.



"If they are serious they should at least have two DJ categories in the awards scheme because even on the day of the awards we the DJs entertain patrons," he told journalist and blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah.

He lamented that he does not understand why the organizers have categories for beatmakers and deny DJs same opportunity.



"This is about music so take it or leave it DJs hold the center stage of music in this world for now. It’s quite disgusting how DJs are taken for granted especially in our part of the world No wonder they beg us when they need us and act as if you don’t exist after they make it."

