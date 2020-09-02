Entertainment

Charterhouse releases graphical results of 2020 VGMAs

Kuami Eugene was crowned the Artiste of the Year

Organiser of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Charterhouse has released the voting results of this year’s event.

The 21st edition of the event took place over the weekend. Artistes who worked assiduously in the year under review were honoured but as expected, there are concerns some winners did not deserve their crowns.



A few days after the ceremony, the results have been made public.



Kuami Eugene who won Artiste of the Year, beating Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton won with 36 per cent of the vote cast.



Ras Kuuku was crowned Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year with 36 per cent votes.



The ‘Omo Ada hitmaker’, Medikal grabbed the Hiplife Song of the Year with 57 per cent votes. He again won the Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year.

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year went to Ras Kuuku with a percentage of 36.



Kwesi Arthur was adjudged Rapper of the Year beating Sarkodie with his 37% votes.







Gospel Artiste of the Year went to Diana Hamilton 67%, beating Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, MOG, Joyce Blessing and Celestine Donkor.



Record of the Year was handed over to Okyeame Kwame whiles Sound Engineer of the Year went to Dan Grahl for his work on Bolgatanga Girl.

Cina Soul’s Kiili Mi video won her the Video of the Year Award.



The categories listed above were adjudged by the VGMA board having 30% say, the Academy 30% and the Public (votes) 40%.







Click photo to view the results.

