Charting his own path to success: The Shatta Wale story on Y Leaderboard Series

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shatta Wale has shared his life story of how he set out to be successful on his own, even though he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

In an exclusive interview on the Y Leaderboard Series with Y107.9FM's Rev.Erskine, Shatta Wale inspired confidence in the youth as he shared interesting moments of his childhood, family, career, and his personal mantra.



According to the renowned musician, he grew up in a home that was financially stable. However, the broken home situation he found himself in, when his parents separated, moved him to find a different life on the street; a move that drew him closer to success.



He made known that he left home to hustle on the streets.



Speaking of the learnings he had from the streets he said: "Even though it was tough, the real side of life was teaching me things and that was an eye-opener".



He continued that the streets taught him who was real and who was fake. He also had the chance to meet people who pushed him to success.



Commenting on his role as a father, Shatta Wale made a shocking revelation. Contrary to the popular notion that Shatta has two children, the dancehall king revealed that his children are three in number; two in Ghana and one abroad.

He says of his children: "My kids see me like Nebuchadnezzar, Joshua or someone in the Bible. The way they speak to me makes me want to fall in love more. I don’t stay with my kids but they love me. Their spirits are guiding me more and more”.



When it comes to his career as a musician and a businessman, Shatta states that the secret to his success is the fact that he knows himself, and with that knowledge, he charts his own path.



"People see me as crazy but what they do not know is that I know myself and I know what I am doing. I know how to save, I know how to buy properties and things that I want so I don’t stress. With all these that I’ve said, we should just try and understand the brand Shatta and see what he’s doing and how he’s moving”, he added.



Among the many things that keep him going, Shatta Wale expressed that his father's advice about taking risks is one admonition he will always rely on to keep moving in life.



Programmes Manager of Y107.9FM, Eddy Blay, was super excited as Shatta Wale inspired the youth on the Y Leaderboard Series.



"It was a great time with the dancehall king himself. The audience could identify with him as he genuinely shared his ups and downs in life. I am confident that with his wise words, most youth will begin to think of how they can build their own future without necessarily relying on anyone", he said.

