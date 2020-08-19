Entertainment

'Cheap Celebrity', is this how you repay 'Papa No' John Mahama? - Kennedy Agyapong

Tracey Boakye and John Mahama

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed the identity of the man suspected to be involved in the Tracey-Mzbel sugar daddy feud.

The man, whose name has been concealed from the public, is rather preferred to be called ''Papa No'' as Tracey Boakye in one of her rivalry episodes described him.



Since then, ''Papa No'' has featured in both the entertainment and political arena.



There were however arguments about the identity of the man in question and the only thing made clear was that he is a prominent political figure and a wealthy man.



Well, all eyes were on Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to dig deep into the matter and establish the truth to Ghanaians; and as expected, the NPP MP did not disappoint.



He has satisfied the curiosity of most Ghanaians by shockingly claiming that Papa No is former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the businessman cum politician, Mr. Mahama is the man that Tracey is involved with and he has allegedly bought two houses for the actress, one at Lakeside and another at East Legon where she currently stays.



The MP disclosed that former President Mahama bought Tracey's house at East Legon for 450000 dollars.



The former President is also alleged to have financed Tracey's restaurant and done a lot of good things for her.



Kennedy Agyapong also claimed that the actress has been blackmailing Mr. Mahama because she has given what is believed to be some damning videos and pictures of Mahama to some journalist to expose him if he doesn't do her bidding.



He wondered how Ghanaians could look up to Tracey Boakye and her likes, by regarding them as celebrities and role models.

To him, ''these are cheap, cheap, cheap celebrities they call themselves in this country''.



''You call these celebrities? Ghana, you have a problem. You have these cheap ladies as your celebrities and role models? Then we have a problem in this country'', he exclaimed.



Mr. Agyapong vowed to fight for the former President saying Tracey is an ingrate and threatened to release the scandalous activities of the unidentified journalist in possession of John Mahama's videos if he dares make them public.



''Upon all that the man has done for you; is this how to repay him?'' he queried her.

