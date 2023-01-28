Cheating is not a deal breaker - Yeni Kuti

Media personality, Yeni Kuti

Media personality, Yeni Kuti, is of the opinion that cheating is not a deal breaker in a relationship or marriage.

The 61-year-old daughter of Afrobeat legend, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, made this known during an interview with TVC.



According to her, cheating is a deal breaker for her if she finds out her partner is sleeping with another man.



She noted that nothing will stop her from fleeing but should her man cheats on her with another woman she can accommodate it.



"For me cheating is not a deal breaker. My father had 27 wives, my mother didn't go. I am not saying she was happy, but she didn't leave. My own deal breaker is if I find out my own partner is sleeping with another man. That is my deal breaker. I will run, they wouldn't even beg me. I will run."



Her comment seems not to go down well with some women who disagree with her stance as they took to social media to react.

Uheogbodo: Why do these women give men Leverage to keep Cheating and hurting the women in their Lives! Abeg Cheating is A major Deal Breaker ! No one deserves the Pain , the Betrayal, the mental Damage, the self worthlessness that comes from a Cheating partner!



Amaaraachi5: A lot of women will say they will leave when the husband cheats till they get married.



Cheating is wrong, but most women won’t leave their spouse for cheating.



At the end of the day people should stick to what makes them happy cos that’s all that count.



Slick_uche: With the amount of diseases and infections out there, cheating should be a deal breaker for everyone because it’s a threat to your life. And this is addition to the emotional and mental damage that comes with cheating. To each his own sha but for me if you cheat, it’s all over. Peace

titilala_brownsugar: You cheat on me, I leave peacefully no bi me a cheating partner go carry hiv come give Abeg I jump and pass



Odycherry: Thank God she said everyone has their own deal breaker … you deal breaker cannot be same with mine.. once you cheat on me as a man, that the end.. me wey Dey keep myself for only you no Dey stupid…



Gagaflicks: This is why the way you were brought up is very important, having this mentality will excuse your husband do unthinkable things and probably give you incurable STD’s, cheating should not be encouraged in men. This thing goes beyond having s*x with another woman, this mentality that men are excused to cheat is breeding a lot of irresponsible men, being responsible starts with self discipline. The fact that your mother wasn’t happy should tell you that cheating is a very selfish act and no woman should be depressed and sad in a marriage, that’s not what God created marriage to be.



