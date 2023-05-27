0
Cheating is not enough to make me leave my marriage - Yeni Kuti

YENI KUTI Fella Kuti's daughter, Yeni Kuti

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prominent Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, has shared her perspective on infidelity within a marriage, stating that her husband cheating on her would not be a sufficient reason for her to end their union.

She made these remarks during a conversation with well-known media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Drawing upon her family background as the daughter of the late Fela Kuti, who had 27 wives, Yeni Kuti emphasized that her mother never left her father despite his multiple relationships.

Reflecting on her stance, she expressed, "I won't leave my husband if he is cheating. That is me. You can leave your own husband if he is cheating. That is you. Don't judge me, I'm not judging you."

Yeni further highlighted the example set by her mother, who remained committed to her marriage despite the unconventional circumstances.

Referencing her father's polygamous relationships, she remarked, "My father had 27 wives, my mother didn't go. It's me that will now come and go because of one girl. It cannot happen."

