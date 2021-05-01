Cheating is part of marriage – Empress Gifty advises wives

Gospel musician Empress Gifty

Gospel musician Empress Gifty has asked married couples to bear in mind that cheating is part of matrimony.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker noted that cheating is a reality that married couples have to factor in their journey together.



She further noted that couples have to understand that either of them is bound to cheat, as there is no perfect marriage.



“If you are a married man or a married woman, cheating is part of marriage”, she said.



“If you don’t come to terms with it, when it happens to you, you can go mad”, she noted.



“Don’t see your partner as Holy Ghost or the Virgin Mary”, she urged couples, advising: “Look at them as human and accept that they can falter at any time”.

“Just as there is marriage, there is divorce”, she pointed out.



“There are disadvantages and advantages; strengths and weaknesses in marriage”.



Asked to name three things that could lead to misunderstanding in marriage, Mrs Adorye advised women thus: “Don’t communicate with your husband’s supposed side chick, don’t pick your husband’s phone, don’t sleep in separate rooms”.



Additionally, she urged women to make an effort to cook meals for the home rather than employing the services of a housemaid.