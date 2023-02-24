0
Check celebrities effortlessly taking fashion to the next level

CELEBRITIES OF THE WEEK FASHION Ghanaian celebrities show off their clothes

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the sweltering heat beats down on us, dressing stylishly can seem like an impossible feat but fear not, dear fashionistas!

Celebrities around the world have been showing us how to take our fashion game to the next level with minimal effort.

From the bustling streets to the sandy shores, stars have been serving up some serious style inspiration.

They've proven that there is an art to looking effortlessly chic, even in the midst of a scorching summer.

Gone are the days of sacrificing style for comfort, but these days, it's all about finding that perfect balance between the two.

And these celebrities have mastered it. With their timeless clothing choices and statement accessories, they've been setting the pace for fashionistas everywhere.

So, whether you're hitting the town for a night out with the girls or just running errands around town, take a page out of these celebrities' fashion playbook.

There's no shortage of fashion-forward options that will keep you looking and feeling cool all summer long, from joggers and t-shirts to elegant dresses and elevated flip-flop heels.

Scroll below to see who made the list:

Jackie Appiah



Benedicta Gafah

Zynnel Zuh



Berla Mundi



Salma Mumin

Anita Akuffo



Afia Schwar



Joselyn Dumas

Cookie T



Sandra Ankobiah





