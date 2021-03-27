Check out 5 stunning Kente outfits of Serwaa Amihere for your traditional marriage

Serwaa Amihere, Ghanaian News Presenter

It’s safe to say that Serwaa Amihere rules Traditional Kente dresses.

Serwaa Amihere is a Ghanaian News Presenter who is well known for her style and beautiful smile but photos of her wearing kente recently caught our attention.



Mixing the hues of kente cloths to find the perfect match whiles considering your skin tone might be hard but Serwaa Amihere does it effortlessly.



If you’re looking for inspiration for your upcoming traditional wedding, we urge you to look no further.



With a dashingly perfect smile, here is Serwaa Amihere serving you with the most eccentric Kente looks of the week:



Black, Gold and Ash embroidered corset

While black may not be the best color to pick for a Ghanaian traditional wedding, it is the best choice if you’re looking to stand out and be noticed.







Red and Pink Kente







A perfect match for a perfect day. Red with an undertone of pink looks good on any skin type.

Deep blues and golds







There’s just something about blue traditional Kente colours that make them look regal and queenly.



Violet and Pink Kente





Fit for all occasions, Serwaa bodies this fitting yellow and pink kente dress with violet undertones.



Regal in Red







Serving traditional bride vibes mixed with official wear style. Perfect for all occasions.