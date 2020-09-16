Entertainment

Check out Fella Makafui’s baby plush bedroom

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal with daughter, Island Frimpong

With over 100k followers on IG, Island Frimpong, first child of celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui is already living the celebrity’s dream.

The YOLO star now a new mother, Fella Makafui has melted hearts as she shared a short video of baby Island’s snappy-bedroom.



From the 8 seconds video, Fella flaunted Island’s assorted baby’s cot and other expensive toys with a customized emblem mounted on the wall which bears the infant celebrity’s name “Island”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.