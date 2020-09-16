Check out Fella Makafui’s baby plush bedroom

Entertainment Wed, 16 Sep 2020
With over 100k followers on IG, Island Frimpong, first child of celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui is already living the celebrity’s dream.
The YOLO star now a new mother, Fella Makafui has melted hearts as she shared a short video of baby Island’s snappy-bedroom.
From the 8 seconds video, Fella flaunted Island’s assorted baby’s cot and other expensive toys with a customized emblem mounted on the wall which bears the infant celebrity’s name “Island”.
Source: gossips24.com
