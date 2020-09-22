Check out Ghana's Most Beautiful finalists’ African print gowns

Some of the Ghana's Most Beautiful finalists

It was a night of glitz, glamour and fashion at the just ended Ghana’Most Beautifl (GMB) event.

The final event which had six beautiful strong talented and fashion forward woman battling for the crown, saw Greater Accra’s Naa Dedei Botchwey snatching the crown from the rest of the contestants.



The ladies delighted audience with beautiful African printed gowns for their evening wear as they modeled in elegance to their admiration.



Ahafo Region’s Abena Antwiwaa Dapaah Diana emerged the first runner up with Volta Region’s Kafui coming as the 2nd runner up.



Zuzu from the Northern Region emerged 3rd Runner-up, Talata from Upper East Region emerged 4th Runner-up and Afriyie from Central Region emerged 5th Runner-up.



Check some of the elegantly styled African printed gowns below:























Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.