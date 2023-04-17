0
Check out Okyeame Kwame's photo that has got fans talking

Okyeame Kwame Bvcj .png Rapper Okyeame Kwame

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame is 47 years old, a new age he has marked with the launch of an underwear brand which he chooses to model in by himself.

On April 17, Okyeame took to his Instagram page to celebrate his life admitting that he prays for a long life here on earth.

The popular musician who in the past 'dreaded' old age now looks up to growing old and being surrounded by the people he loves most.

"When I was turning 40, I was afraid. I thought I will be old, and weak. I was completely wrong. Today at 47, I have never [been] this free, this young, and this wild! Now I am looking forward to 100. Come what may, we move!" he wrote.

Okyeame Kwame did not only receive well wishes on his big day but got some good and wild compliments for the photo that captured him wearing just a boxer from his latest collection.

The eye candy post got fans talking with others testifying that Okyeame does not look his age.

"Happy birthday to me! The present I want from you is to buy my boxers for yourselves and for your loved ones. I've launched them today..." he announced.

Check out some reactons below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Okyeame Kwame ???????? (@okyeamekwame)









OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
