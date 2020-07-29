Entertainment

Check out Sam George, Joshua Alabi dance moves to Diana Hamilton's 'Mo Ne Yo'

Some members of the National Democratic Congress could not hide their excitement following the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.

At the official outdooring of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s right hand woman on Monday, July 27, 2020, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, Campaign Manager, Joshua Alabi, showed their dancing prowess during the event.



The staunch party members jammed to Diana Hamilton’s ‘Mo Ne Yo’ song exhibiting different dance moves.



Other members, who also joined in the celebratory dance, included Aide to the flagbearer, Joyce Bawa, and Fromer Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

The event which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), saw the former Education Minister deliver her maiden speech since her nomination on July 6, 2020.



Below is full video





