Check out Sarkodie's birthday message to Black Sherif

Sarkodie and Black Sherif

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has celebrated his colleague Black Sherif, on his 22nd birthday.

Black Sherif, who is the current VGMA Artiste of the Year, celebrated his birthday on January 9th.



The “Second Sermon” hitmaker has gained global recognition for his music in recent years and his birthday was met with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans, followers and colleagues on and off social media.



Sarkodie, took to Twitter (now X) to share his birthday message, calling Blacko him a gem and an international artiste.



"A gem was born today @blacksherif_ ... Happy birthday international BLACKO, " Sarkodie posted.



Black Sherif himself, shared a teaser for his upcoming song titled “January 9th” in celebration of his birthday.



Black Sherif started his music career in 2019 with the song “Cry for Me” and gained popularity in 2021 with his songs “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon.”

His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single “Kwaku the Traveller”, which reached Number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.



He released his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, in October 2022, which featured songs like “45” and “Soja”.



He has performed at various events and festivals, such as the MOBO Awards, the Wireless Festival, and Afronation Miami.



He has won several awards, such as the Best Hip Hop award at the Soundcity MVP Awards in 2023.



