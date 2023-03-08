Check out Serwaa Amihere's glow on her 33rd birthday

Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere

On the occasion of her 33rd birthday anniversary, broadcaster Serwaa Amihere witnessed friends, colleagues, and followers celebrating her life and achievements as a young media personality.

Serwaa, who marks her birthday on International Women's Day, March 8, topped social media trends with her iconic photos.



The celebrant's white dress gave her a divine look that highlighted her beauty and gracious smile.



Testifying the Lord's goodness in an Instagram post, the famous broadcaster wrote: "...and God continues to show me Mercy and Grace. May I see many more years of such blessings."



The viral photos have been accompanied by good wishes and special prayers for Serwaa, who is known for her love of fashion and the finest things in life.



Check out the photos and posts below:



















A Princess ????



Happy birthday, @Serwaa_Amihere.



I love you ???? pic.twitter.com/nNIZ8fMlXU — nana aba (@thenanaaba) March 8, 2023

Happy birthday Big Heart Serwaa! ???????????????? , I pray that your life continues to blossom and sprout with joy and humility. May the good Lord bless you abundantly as you journey through life. My wish for you is eternal happiness and prosperity @Serwaa_Amihere ???????? love you pic.twitter.com/hvrp20NL4I — Jackieiseverywhere (@_naaadukwei) March 8, 2023

Happy Birthday @Serwaa_Amihere. God bless you so much. ????❤️. Send me your momo number let me see what I can do ???? pic.twitter.com/4Hu0jA76tE — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 8, 2023

