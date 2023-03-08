2
Check out Serwaa Amihere's glow on her 33rd birthday

Serwaa Amihere White .png Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the occasion of her 33rd birthday anniversary, broadcaster Serwaa Amihere witnessed friends, colleagues, and followers celebrating her life and achievements as a young media personality.

Serwaa, who marks her birthday on International Women's Day, March 8, topped social media trends with her iconic photos.

The celebrant's white dress gave her a divine look that highlighted her beauty and gracious smile.

Testifying the Lord's goodness in an Instagram post, the famous broadcaster wrote: "...and God continues to show me Mercy and Grace. May I see many more years of such blessings."

The viral photos have been accompanied by good wishes and special prayers for Serwaa, who is known for her love of fashion and the finest things in life.

