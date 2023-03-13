1
Menu
Entertainment

Check out Tems 'view-blocking' gown at the Oscars

Tems Oscars Fgvc.jfif Singer Tems at Oscar

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian music star Tems who was at the 95th Oscar Awards ceremony in all her glory was undoubtedly one of the favourites on the red carpet with her lovely Lever Couture white gown.

The awards ceremony ended with the music star making headlines alongside winners of the night for her choice of wardrobe, a gown that came along with a headpiece wrapped around the back of her head obstructing the view of some guests.

Some social media users have slammed the award-winning singer for blocking the view of guests who were seated behind her at the Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater.

The nominee's choice of outfit has been termed as inappropriate for the occasion although she made it among the best-dressed celebrities.

Tems got nominated for best original song for her contribution to 'Lift Me Up' which Rihanna performed in the movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Check out the photos below:















View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)



OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament