Check out beautiful pictures, videos from Rita Dominic's white wedding in England

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic and founder of Folio Media Group, Dr. Fidelis Anosike have tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in North Yorkshire, England.

The beautiful wedding ceremony took place in a 900 old abbey after the couple held their traditional wedding earlier in April this year.



According to reports, Rita Dominic met her now husband, Fidelis Asonike in 2017.



The bride wore a beautiful white deep-cut v-neck ball gown made of the finest lace which had a floral feel to it. Her gown had a full skirt with layers of fabric descending in a ball shape with a tight bodice making her look like an absolute princess.



She also completed the look with a traditional blusher wedding veil, that covered the crown of her head and entire face.



She climaxed her entire look with a middle part sleeked hair with an afro pony which matched her silver smokey eye paired with beautiful minimalist earrings.

The groom, beaming with smiles also made a statement on his day with a blue three-piece wedding tuxedo and a bow tie.



Among the bridesmaids were fellow actresses, Kate Henshaw and Michelle Dede, as well as Vicky Sogunro, and Dr. Olivia Waturuocha.

























