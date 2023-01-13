Check out celebrities taking over the month of January 2023

Celebrities rocking their trendy styles

With fashion taking a full swing for the year 2023, there is a lot to keep up with, especially when it comes to brands unveiling their latest collections.

The month of January has witnessed some of the boldest styles celebrities have shared with fashion lovers.



Following fashion month all across the world, a number of famous people have been seen gracefully honouring the new month.



While some celebrities are doing so religiously with the help of some tight relationships they have with designers or access to some of the greatest stylists in the fashion world, those who have no one but themselves are nonetheless crushing it.



So if you're seeking ideas on incorporating the key trends of 2023 into your wardrobe or you’re simply interested in what celebrities are wearing, look no further.



Scroll below for some of the top outfits GhanaWeb has put together:







































ADA/DA