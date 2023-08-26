Check out full list of Shatta Wale's 15 albums

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has listed a catalogue of albums he has released over the course of his career.

On August 23, 2023, Shatta Wale appeared us a guest on a Twitter Space hosted by journalist, Serwaa Amihere.



During the discussion on the topic “The Big Conversation with Shatta Wale on Ghana’s Music Industry,” the dancehall artiste mentioned that he has 15 albums under his belt.



Serwaa Amihere later tweeted that she only knows of three albums by Shatta Wale and called on his fans to provide the full list.



In response, Shatta Wale took to his Twitter page to list all 15 albums spanning from his days as "Bandana from Ghana" till date.



See the list as shared by Shatta Wale below:



• Moko Hoo (as Bandana from Ghana)



• Greentimes Mixtape

• Answers (The Hybrid)



• Up A Road Mixtape



• Times & Seasons



• Million Miles Mixtape



• Foundation



• Rasta Flex



• The Redial

• US Tour Mixtape



• Magical Year Mixtape



• After the Storm



• Cloud 9



• Reign



• Wonder Boy



• Gog Chaff

• CrossRoads



• Manacles Of A Shatta



• Maali



GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







