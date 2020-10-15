Check out photos of the lady who described Selly Galley as 'horror'

Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie described Selly Galley as horror and a barren woman

Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie has been trending on social media for two days for the wrong reasons.

The trend status follows after she described TV presenter and fashionista Selly Galley-Fiawoo as "horror face and barren woman" when the latter posted a make-up free selfie of herself on her Instagram page.



Reacting to the insult, Selly Galley rained generational curses on the young lady as she was unaware of what she had done to receive such a comment.



"For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I've done to you or your family... I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14, 2020, that you will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression. Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day. May your business go from bad to worse,” portions of her post read.

A little dig by GhanaWeb shows that Naa Yaa Henewaa is a trained teacher and runs an online clothing business on Instagram.



