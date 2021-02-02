Check out the beautiful twins of Despite's son and wife

The beautiful couple now have a cute pair of twins

Just about a year ago, their wedding was all over, with everyone trying to catch a glimpse of the exquisite event between son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite and his fiancée.

A year on, and they had a first 'gift' for their father and in-law on his birthday.



In some beautiful pictures shared on the occasion of Osei Kwame Despite’s 59th birthday, the gorgeous couple, Kennedy Osei Asante and Tracy Akosua Gyamfuaa Ameyaw outdoored a beautiful set of twins.



Dressed in all white, the cute pair of girls were held in the arms of their parents, surrounded by some family members and friends including media personality, Abeiku Santana.



The couple could be seen presenting the babies to Osei Kwame Despite who received them with joy.



Kennedy Osei Asante and Tracy Akosua Gyamfuaa Ameyaw, a fashion designer, tied the knot on February 15, 2021 at a plush wedding in Accra.

The event saw the presence of many celebrities, with a lush display of wealth.















Check the Photos section for more