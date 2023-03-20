1
Check out the display of style at the second Akwasidae at the Manhyia Palace

Scenes from the 2nd Akwasidae of 2023

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia graced the second Akwasidae of the year held at Manhyia Palace on Sunday, March 19.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party who accompanied Dr Bawumia to the special occasion.

The Akwasidae displayed rich Asante culture and tradition as the guests gracefully wore the finest kente cloth fit for royals.

The Asantehene and his sub-chiefs treated the Vice President's delegation to a spectacular display of culture.

The second lady who pays attention to her wardrobe stepped out in style in a well-tailored kente gown that turned heads.

The Akwasidae (Sacred Sunday) is celebrated every six weeks at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, Ashanti Region. Centered on ancestral veneration, remembrance, and acknowledgment of past kings and various noble feats, it begins from the Asantehene's throne room and is attended by large crowds in traditional clothing like the royal kente.

Check out photos from the festival below:

















