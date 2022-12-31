Check out the huge net worth of Meek Mill, who just had the best time of his life in Ghana

American rapper, Meek Mill

Meek Mill is a Black American rapper and songwriter from South Philadelphia. He was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, on May 6, 1987. He and his sister were raised by his mother because his father died when he was only 5 years old.

Early life



Mill grew up in poverty and found music as an escape route. He began performing rap battles and even appeared in the news with his feud with Drake, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent. His rap skills caught the attention of several record labels and he was eventually signed to Rick Ross’ Warner Brothers Music label, Maybach Music Group.



Aside from his rap feud, he also found himself in conflict with the law. At 18, he was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm. He was also charged with assaulting police officers and was put on probation. He once again was sentenced for illegal gun possession as well as drug possession.



Early career



His career took off when he formed the rap group ‘The Bloodhoundz’ with three of his friends. Mill began releasing mixtapes which attracted T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records and Warner Brothers Records. After signing with Maybach Music Group in 2011, Mill got the opportunity to collaborate with A-list artists like Birdman, Lil Wayne, and DJ Khaled. He released his debut studio album “Dreams and Nightmares” in 2012. The album saw him peak at number one on the U.S. Rap and Hip/Hop R&B charts and the Billboard 200 chart.



His second album, “Dreams Worth More Than Money,” released in 2015, saw him hit number one on all three charts. His third album, “Wins and Losses”, reached number 2 on the Rap and Hip Hop/R&B charts.

Mill’s flourishing career did not end on only the charts and billboards. It also translated into a massive fortune for him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $20 million.



The platform notes that he made $15 million between September 2017 and September 2018, making him one of the highest-paid rappers in the world. Also, he made money from endorsement deals with Amazon and Puma. Between September 2018 and September 2019, he earned $20 million, according to Celebrity Net worth.



Personal life



In 2015, Mill was reportedly dating rapper Nicki Minaj. However, the relationship collapsed after two years. In 2020, he caused controversy on Instagram when he reacted to Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy news with some ‘no words’ emojis and laughing faces.



This was after he parted ways with his girlfriend Milan Harris. The split came days after Kanye West called him out during a Twitter rant, in which he accused the rapper of meeting Kim Kardashian at the Waldorf in Beverly Hills where he believed something untoward happened instead of prison reform talks.



Mill visited Ghana this week after he was announced as a headliner for this year’s Afro Nation event in the West African country. His visit caused a big buzz after he went biking on the streets of the capital, Accra.