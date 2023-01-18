Check out the top Hollywood celebrities who visited Ghana during the festive season

Hollywood stars in Ghana

In December, Ghanaians witnessed a complete transformation in the entertainment space as some of the greatest Hollywood celebrities arrive to participate in the Christmas celebrations.

Since 2019, the nation has welcomed numerous African Americans and other persons from the diaspora who want to connect with their ancestry or learn more about their origins.



Consequently, there has been a huge influx of tourists visiting Ghana to learn more about the country's history, people, food, and other aspects.



Apart from strengthening their ties to their heritage, many icons traveled to Ghana to experience the fun and crazy things the country had to offer.



Even though notable occasions like Afrochella, Afro Nation, Rapperholic, Taste of Ghana, and Little Havana were on the calendar in December, the country also saw Hollywood stars, Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa, organise the Black Star Line Festival which will go down in history as one of Ghana's biggest shows.



Big shots like American comedian, Dave Chapelle, T-Pain, Erykah Badu, and many more others visited the nation as part of their program outline.



Scroll below to see who made the list:

Erykah Badu







Dave Chapelle







T-Pain





Jeremih







Vic Mensa







Chance the rapper





Michael Blackson







Meek Mill







Rogerbeat (Music Producer, Writer, and Artist)





Yandy Smith (Main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since season ten)







ADA/BB