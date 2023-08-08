Check yourself first before criticizing others - Abeiku Santana to detractors

Media Personality and entrepreneur Abeiku Aggrey Santana has clapped back at critics of celebrities and public personalities.

His comments come on the back of a social media post by blogger Alexander Fifi Abeka that veteran Actress Beverly Afaglo is a bitter and irrelevant individual.



Speaking on the United Showbiz with Mzgee, Abeiku Santana said that critics should examine themselves and their lives before going after celebrities.



“One thing I’ve learned now is that before you criticize somebody, look at yourself. Look at yourself from head to toe before criticizing somebody. You are looking wretched but you are looking at people who are striving and feeding mouths and you're criticizing them?” he fired.



He added that many bloggers make such negative posts on social media just to drive traffic to their sites and increase their relevance.









ID/OGB