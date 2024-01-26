Cheddar and wife 'run' to Agyinasare for prayers

Cheddar and wife captured kneeling on the alter, Right (Bishop Charles Agyinasare)

A viral photo of Cheddar and his wife kneeling on the church altar while receiving prayers from Bishop Charles Agyinasare has got social media talking.

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), who is a member of the Perez Chapel International, was spotted facing the congregation while being prayed for by the general overseer.



In the said photo, the New Force movement founder cum presidential aspirant was captured holding hands with his wife while ‘soaking in’ the prayers.



This has drawn massive reactions from netizens who have either lauded him for seeking divine intervention amidst his political quest or chastised him for embarking on a fruitless venture.



However, scores of politicians, both members and non-members of Bishop Agyinasare’s church, have been captured in the past seeking prayers from the cleric.



The likes of Sam George, former president Mahama, and the NDC leadership, among others, have been seen in recent times receiving prayers from the Perez Chapel founder.



Cheddar’s presidential ambitions, reactions to netizens who have questioned his conduct on social media

Not too long ago, netizens questioned Cheddar’s public appearance and juxtaposed it against this newfound political ambition.



The 43-year-old has been spotted on numerous occasions vibing with top-tier celebrities both locally and internationally including Floyd Mayweather among others.



Cheddar, who presents himself as a socialite online, is concerned that people may have misconstrued their perception of his persona.



In a discussion on Joy FM, he urged Ghanaians to refocus their attention on the substance of his political message and not his outlook.





On January 7, Cheddar, who had for many months masked himself and played on the minds of Ghanaians with his campaign, ‘The New Force’, unveiled himself as the 'messiah' to rebuild Ghana and Africa.



Taking the stage at a press conference triggered by government’s last-minute cancellation of a rally dubbed, ‘The Convention 2024’, Nana Kwame Bediako said he was no one to be scared of.



The said Convention, scheduled in Accra, had assembled influential African thought leaders like Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Peter Obi to discuss key challenges confronting the continent's development.



EB/BB