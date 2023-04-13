2
Menu
Entertainment

Cheddar presents blank cheque to businessman as birthday present

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has handed over a blank cheque to his friend cum mentor, who also bears the name, Nana Kwame.

Cheddar was seen in videos presenting an envelope containing the cheque at the CEO of the Analaze Group during his 50th birthday party held at a coded location in Accra.

Stating his reasons for offering a blank cheque as a gift, Cheddar said his friend, Nana Kwame, is worth more, adding that he couldn’t put a figure to him.

“Today I’m here to stand beside my friend, brother, uncle and father. I learnt a lot from him and I want to take advantage of this moment to let you know the kind of person you are, not only to me but to the world. You are such a great person, you are humble, handsome, cool, gifted, graceful, successful, a great father and a friend.

“The last one that I think we should add is this (presents the envelope to him) maybe you should open it. So this cheque has no numbers on it. It is for you to write what you want. It is not because he has to write what he likes but I can’t put any price to him. He is priceless. He is truly priceless. Happy birthday, I love you,” Cheddar, says as he hands over the cheque to him.

The recipient, stunned by the pleasant gesture, was short of words.

‘Wow’, he exclaimed as he opened the envelope.

However, notable among celebrities spotted at the birthday party were the likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and other members of the East Legon Executive Club, of which the celebrant is a member.

Watch the video below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







EB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false