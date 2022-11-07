2
Cheddar's message to Kanye West

Cheddar Cheddar suggests to Kanye how his millions can help struggling economies in Africa

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has given Kanye West an alternative on how his millions of dollars can be used to save some African countries whose currencies are losing to the dollar.

In a tweet he put out on November 6, 2022, Cheddar told the rapper that World Bank was holding some African countries at ransom for the economic crisis they are going through.

“@kanyewest IMF and the world bank are holding countries at ransom for economic crisis in Africa.

“Ghana, my country, is one of them. My advice for you is if they don’t want your billions in their banks then use some of the funds to save countries in Africa with currency depreciation,” he shared.

This comes after US banking giant, JP Morgan Chase, cut off its ties with the rapper and designer, who presently goes by the name Ye.

The bank gave Mr West until November 21, 2022, in the letter, to move his business.

Mr West had recently taken to social media to condemn JP Morgan's administration and said they wouldn't give him access to the bank's CEO, Jamie Dimon.

The move by JP Morgan comes as Mr West's business organizations have gone under expanded examination.



