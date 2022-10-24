9
Cheddar's outfit raises eyebrows at event

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All the attention was shifted to Freedom Jacob Cheddar’s outfit when a video of him walking majestically at an event, while clad in his army-inspired regalia, went viral.

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo, Queenmother Nana Adepa Amponsah, held a dinner and a fundraiser to mark her 5 years of reign and Cheddar was part of the invited guests.

Touted as one of the richest men in Ghana, Cheddar became the center of attraction as he made his way to the first row to exchange pleasantries with the celebrant.

Dressed like an army general, he was clad in a brown two-pieced apparel with a sache and a beret, while strutting like a soldier in the midst of the quiet-seated audience.

Cheddar had a number of badges on his outfit and Ghana's Coat of Arms embroidered on certain parts of it.

Scores of netizens while questioning why he is fond of rocking such outfits, drew the attention of the military to look into it.

According to others, this particular mode of dressing depicts that Cheddar is a chief commander in his own world.

