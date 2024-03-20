Cheddar vows to buy EPL's Chelsea or Manchester United

Nana Kwame Bediako

Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, the leader of the New Force Movement, has revealed plans to venture into English football.

With eyes set on a prestigious acquisition, the independent presidential candidate aims to purchase Chelsea FC or Manchester United, two iconic clubs in the English Premier League.



During a recent interview on Nhyira FM, where football in Ghana took centre stage, Bediako articulated his vision for the sport, intertwining it with his broader goals of African empowerment.



Beyond acquiring a football club, his aspirations extend to demonstrating the influence and power of Africans on the global stage.



Bediako emphasised his desire to make a significant investment in English football and catalyse change in African football infrastructure.



He affirmed that the establishment of an African Champions League, mirroring the esteemed tournament in Europe, is central to his vision.

He advocates for the development of robust domestic leagues across Africa, positioning them as competitive forces in the international arena.



"As I sit here, I hope to raise money to buy Chelsea at the blind side of the public or buy Manchester United and show the white man that the Black man is also powerful.



"I would like to invest and have an African Champions League just like what pertains in Europe," he stated.



He noted the need for stronger African leagues, which would facilitate fairer compensation for players and eliminate the need for underhand deals while emphasising a future where African talent flourishes globally, unimpeded by systemic barriers.



GA/SARA

Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







