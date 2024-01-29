Cheddar won’t win 2024 elections no matter what, but he has a chance in future – Ajaguarajah

Ajagurajah (right) prophesies that Cheddar (left) will not win 2024 elections

The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has prophesied about the chances of Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar winning the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

He explained that Cheddar will not emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections no matter the efforts he puts in, adding that even if all Ghanaians vote for him, there is no way he would win the elections.



He added that this will happen because it is not time for Cheddar to become the president of Ghana as he envisages ahead of the upcoming general elections.



“Cheddar is not going to win the 2024 elections, let him do anything in the world, even if all Ghanaians vote for him. Do you know why? It is not his time yet,” he said in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb.com.



Further speaking he emphasized that Cheddar’s defeat in the elections would not be the end of his political career but if he persists, he would become president in the future and would bring discipline to the nation.



“Even though it is not Cheddar’s time yet, he is going to be the president of Ghana one day. If that happens, he would be a disciplinarian who will deal with recalcitrant public officials in the country,” he noted.



Ajaguarajah urged the general public to take the prophecy seriously, “This prophecy should be taken seriously. It was the same way I prophesied about him becoming president in future and people were insulting me, yet when he declared his intentions the video was trending that I said it.”

Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement after the convention programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.



The news was met with mixed reactions on social media with some individuals expressing doubts about his chances of leading the country.



