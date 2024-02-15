Chef Faila visits the Mahamas to thank them for their support during cook-a-thon

Lordina Mahama , John Mahama and Faila

Chef Faila has paid a visit to the home of former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina to thank them, especially the former First Lady, for the support extended to Faila during her cook-a-thon attempt in Tamale this year.

"During the visit, Chef Faila expressed her gratitude for the contributions from Lordina Mahama and her foundation Lordina Foundation," according to a post on Obuobia Darko-Opoku's Facebook page, a former parliamentary candidate of the NDC for the Weija-Gbawe constituency.



In photographs shared on social media, Faila is captured with the former First Family engaged in what appeared to be hearty conversations.



Lordina visited Faila's kitchen on her sixth day of the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest time spent cooking.



The former First Lady, at the time, was in transit through Tamale after a series of New Year activities in Bole, in the Savannah Region.



She encouraged Chef Faila to persevere in her quest to set the record.



Lordina also donated some kitchenware to Faila before the start of the contest.





