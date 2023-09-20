Chew the stadium, use the pole as toothpick – Shatta Wale to Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale’s comments in which he expressed his frustration with the National Sports Authority for granting the Accra Sports Stadium to Stonebwoy while he had also scheduled an event there, were laced with sarcasm and a touch of intense annoyance.

In a somewhat tongue-in-cheek manner, he quipped that Stonebwoy and the president's daughter, whom he accused of orchestrating this situation, could have the entire stadium for themselves if they desired.



According to him, Stonebwoy and the president's daughter can decide to chew the stadium and use the pole as a toothpick to remove food particles.



The Shatta Movement boss during his Facebook live session monitored by GhanaWeb said he is ready to host his event in either the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi or the Northen regional capital Tamale hence, he is not overly concerned about how the situation unfolds.



“That’s a very foolish decision,” he said in relation to the denial. “If I see the president’s daughter, I will tell it to her face that it’s a foolish decision because she didn’t ask questions. That’s not your field. I don’t know the kind of job you do but you’re not a musician. You can’t make this decision in this music world. What do you mean.”



“The country is not for anybody; we’re all citizens,” he continued. “Maybe we will take the show to Tamale or Kumasi. They can carry the stadium and run with it. When they’re done let them prepare stew with the stadium. When they’re done, they should cut the gate into pieces and use it for salad. The pole, they should use as a toothpick.”

“They can take the stadium. Stonebwoy can chew the stadium after his show. When he’s done, he should use the grass to bake bread and take a shit on the pitch. When they’re done, they should use the chair as gym equipment. We don’t care. What I want to do at the stadium, I’ve done it,” Shatta Wale added.



Background



Shatta Wale and Medikal had previously announced plans for their annual Freedom Wave Festival, scheduled to run from December 20 to 25. The festival's activities, as outlined in a flyer released on September 7, 2023, included the arrival of regional fan bases on December 20, an exhibition of SM merchandise on the 21st, a pre-concert featuring new artists on the 22nd, industry prayers on the 23rd, artist dress rehearsals on the 24th, and the climax of the festival on the 25th.



However, Stonebwoy on September 16 also released the flyer for his Bhim Concert to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on 22nd December. This stoked conversation with many people wondering how both artistes would have their respective events at the same venue on the same day.



Addressing the issue, Wale said his team was prepared to pay the amount for booking but authorities were not forthcoming only to find out Stonebwoy had booked the venue although he (Shatta Wale) was the first to have contacted the authorities and released his program outline.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



BB