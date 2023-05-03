Chidinma reveals why she stopped singing secular music

Nigerian singer Chidimma Ekile has revealed why she stopped performing secular music.

Chidinma, who gained notoriety after winning Project Fame in 2010, claimed to feel depleted.



According to the musician, converted to Christianity in 2021 and swore never to perform secular songs again.



The 'Jehovah Overdoe' singer stated in a YouTube video that emptiness forced her to reconnect with God.



See comments here:



Shalom Chambah: "GOD is my source"



LeeK EMB: "To God be the glory.God needs all his children at home."

Aramide lawal: "This is exactly me no peace no fulfilment nothing makes sense outside the Will of God"



Noélie skitoh: "Happy birthday sis . more anointing, more blessings, and may God who has call you be with you and complete what He has started with in Jesus Name ."



ZionWeapon: "I ❤you sister, thanks for loving Jesus and playing a godly influencing standard for us to follow....serving God is sweet, JUST WAIT "GOD REWARDS Men" Many people are struggling today because they have missed their source, please "GOD IS WAITING FOR EVERYONE OF US...."



Chidimma is currently signed on with the Eezee concept under which she released her first gospel song “Jehovah overdo”.



Watch the video below:



