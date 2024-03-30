Chief One calls out organizers of TGMA over his failure to get nomination

Chief One

The nominee's announcement for the 25th anniversary of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards which is being sponsored this year by Telecel, took place on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Ghanaian musician Chief One, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana, has taken to his Facebook wall to express his disappointment after his song “TOYOTA” failed to secure a nomination for the Best Afrobeat Song of the Year category at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.



His post came shortly after the nominees were announced at an event held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



In his post, Chief One humorously questioned the decision of the board and academy of the award scheme over their failure to nominate his song.



He implied that there might be an undisclosed reason why his song didn’t make the cut.



The nominees for the Best Afrobeat Song of the Year category, as revealed by the organizers, include:

• Hossana – Banzy Banero



• Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene



• Otello – Fancy Gadam ft Kuami Eugene



• Liquor – KiDi



• Monica – Kuami Eugene

• Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft Murphty



• Goodsin – Olivetheboy



Despite this setback, Chief One expressed gratitude to his fans, acknowledging their unwavering support and stating that their love is invaluable.



