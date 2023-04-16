0
Chief One delivers electrifying performance at VGMA Xperience in Ho

Chief One.png Chief One

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian bidding artiste Chief One has delivered an electrifying performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) XPERIENCE in Ho.

As the first artiste scheduled to perform at the event, Chief One wasted no time in setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

The rapper's unique style of blending the Ewe language with Afrobeat and Hip-hop was a hit with the crowd, who were seen swaying to the beat and singing along to his catchy lyrics.

With the talented DJ Andy Dosty's impeccable timing and track selection, it only served to enhance Chief One's performance, as he expertly blended in popular hits and kept the energy high throughout the night.

Chief One's performance was a perfect blend of music and entertainment, with his on-stage antics keeping the audience engaged and enthralled.

He interacted with the crowd, encouraging them to sing and dance along, and as the night wore on, the cheers and applause only grew louder, with the crowd begging for more even after Chief One's performance had ended.

