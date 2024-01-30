Chief One, others thrill fans at Kpando concert

It was a memorable experience for hundreds of music enthusiasts

Source: GNA

Top musical acts in the Volta Region, including Chief One, brought on their best craft recently at the launch of a new musical group meant to promote African music globally.

The group known as “The Black Music Appreciation Collective Africa”- BMACA, was inaugurated at Kpando in the Volta Region.



It was a memorable experience for hundreds of music enthusiasts, who gathered at the fore-court of Torgbuiga Dagadu’s palace, where the event was held.



The guests were carried away, as Chief One took over the stage to perform some of his hit songs, which resonated well with the fans.



Other guest artistes also had their turn at the mini concert which lasted for hours.



BMACA is a group of music lovers and artistes drawn from the 54 African countries.

It aims among other things to unite Africans with music and promote the continent’s music industry on a global stage.



Okpekpewuokpe Torgbuiga Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief of the Akpini State, launched the Associationa and asked the executives to focus on the objectives.



Madam Nancy Herkul, National President of BMACA International, and a co-founder, Mr. Victor Akpene Ahiakpong, donated some items to the aged in the Kpando Municipality.



The Musical Concert also saw performaces by Kpando International Borborbor group and Aloryi Boborbor group while Annabelle Bayitse, eight-year-old winner of Akpini Kids talent show came with her own display.



Chief One, born Michael Ivan Nyagamagu, has been on the Ghanaian music scene for years, dabbling in the Hiphop/HipLife.

The fast-rising act is known for his distinct voice and style and the catchphrase “What Is That?”



Some of his trendy songs are: “Du Agbe”, “Wotelewoea” “Catwalk”, “Toyota”, “E Go Better”, and many others.



He was a nominee for Best New Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



